Council Leader: Sovereign Centre decision taken with 'a very heavy heart'

Weekly column by Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thank you to everyone who came to Full Council last week, and who those who have contacted me with regards to the Sovereign Centre.

I want to assure members of the public that the decision to change the provision of swimming at the Sovereign Centre is one that we have taken with a very heavy heart. Like many local residents, I have fond memories myself of using the pools at the Sovereign Centre when I was a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the exception of a few years, Eastbourne Borough Council has supported the Sovereign Centre on average by circa £300k a year. These costs, due to utilities, chemicals and staffing have only increased so that our current prediction is that the centre will cost £374,000 this year.

Cllr Holt

In recent years, we have also invested just under £2.5m to ensure the Sovereign Centre stays open and operational, by increasing our level of borrowing – or what our detractors call debt. I might add that without our borrowing, it is likely that the Sovereign Centre - like many other local authority-led pools across the UK - would have closed a long time ago.

I can assure members of the public that Cabinet will continue to consider numerous alternative operating options for the Sovereign Centre, because we wholly appreciate the level of public concern – and have done so since the start of our consultation.

However, I felt that it was only sensible for Scrutiny to consider the decision taken, as I do not feel it right that Cabinet ‘marks its own homework’. Until Scrutiny meets, we will not make any irreversible changes to the Centre or the pools.

Finally, on an uplifting note, don’t forget next Friday (December 6) is the return of the Little Chelsea Festive Fun and Fireworks event, organised by traders in the area.