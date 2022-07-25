Council provide ‘no objections’ to new classrooms at Chichester school

Plans would see the installation of temporary modular classrooms at St Anthony’s School in Chichester.
The new building will be single storey and will provide two additional classrooms, quiet and sensory rooms, and ancillary spaces.
Externally, a new footpath will be installed to provide access to the classrooms, and a low level fence will surround the rear of new classrooms to create a safe space for pupils.
The temporary building would be located to the east of the existing school building, on the outskirts of the school’s playing fields.
Two new trees and a section of hedgerow will be removed to facilitate construction access to the works; two new trees would be planted to replace those felled, following the installation of the building, whilst hedgerow would be reinstated following the removal of the existing one.