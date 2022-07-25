Council provide ‘no objections’ to new classrooms at Chichester school

Chichester City Council have provided no objections for plans to be build two new classrooms at a Chichester school.

Plans would see the installation of temporary modular classrooms at St Anthony’s School in Chichester.

The new building will be single storey and will provide two additional classrooms, quiet and sensory rooms, and ancillary spaces.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Externally, a new footpath will be installed to provide access to the classrooms, and a low level fence will surround the rear of new classrooms to create a safe space for pupils.

The temporary building would be located to the east of the existing school building, on the outskirts of the school’s playing fields.