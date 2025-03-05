Lewes District Council (LDC) has responded to criticism over the accessibility of its District Plan consultation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first phase consultation on the emerging Local Plan ran from Monday, January 6, to Friday, February 28, and focused on detailed policies, considering sites that are in towns and a limited number of villages.

The council called on residents to ‘help shape the future of communities across the district’ by sharing their views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, frustrated Ringmer resident Deirdre Booth emailed this newspaper to ask: “Has it been designed in order to prevent ordinary people like myself from filling it in?”

A Ringmer resident has questioned the accessibility of Lewes District Council's District Plan consultation. Ringmer Village Hall photo by Google Street View

LDC has since responded to say that council consultations aim to be as accessible as possible.

Deirdre said on Wednesday, February 26: “I have just attempted to complete the ‘simple’ (their words) Lewes District Council consultation document questionnaire re the District plan with the focus on Ringmer. It consisted of over 200 pages with 179 boxes to complete, first asking for a reply, then demanding evidence to support the answer. Eg: ‘What evidence do you have to support the change you have suggested to draft Strategic Policy SDS1 – Developing a Spatial Strategy?’”

Deirdre also said some of the ideas in the consultation document felt like they were written by someone who had not visited Ringmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Come on Lewes District Council, you should have done better, when the number of questionnaires received are likely to be a small percentage of the village’s population. Try doing the questionnaire yourselves and you will understand why.”

An LDC spokesperson responded: “We endeavour to make our consultations as accessible as possible and provided multiple ways for residents to participate in the Local Plan consultation, including written submissions, email and in-person events across the district, including in Ringmer. We work with a wide range of partners, including town and parish councils when planning this consultation activity, to make sure it meets the needs of as many residents as possible.

“People were invited to respond to the entire document or specific sections of interest. Paper copies were also widely available. While the consultation closed on February 28, we value all feedback and will take this into consideration for our next phase of consultation.”