Wealden District Council will look to increase its share of council tax by three per cent next year — a figure which roughly translates to a £6 increase for Band D households.

The proposals were discussed at a meeting of the council’s cabinet on Wednesday (December 7), during which the senior councillors agreed to go out to consultation on the increase.

Cllr Neil Waller, Conservative cabinet member for finance and benefits, said: “I understand that some council taxpayers might have wanted us not to increase our council tax at all this year given the current pressures, but unfortunately I don’t think that’s a possibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we didn’t increase our council tax this year, as you go throughout the years of the financial strategy, it just places more and more pressure onto the general fund and it would bring into jeopardy the financial stability of the council. “

Taxpayers are set to pay more towards the running of council services

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed rise, which would come into force in April 2023, is the largest amount in which council tax can be increased without triggering a local referendum. The cap for district councils had previously been set either two per cent or £5, but was increased by the government this year in light of inflationary pressures.

With the council tax increase, the council’s medium term financial strategy does not include plans for additional savings until 2025/26. In other words, no new cuts are planned next year or — at present — the year afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the same meeting, cabinet members also backed plans to increase staff pay by three per cent overall, a move which will add around £550,000 to the council’s costs in 2023/24.

Cabinet members argued the increase was necessary due to the competitive nature of the council employment market, which had seen both high staff turnover and a high number of vacant posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Richard Hallet, whose cabinet portfolio includes HR, said: “It is evident that there are strains showing within the workforce in terms of our ability to both retain and recruit staff.

“That’s because the external environment has changed a bit and it is also because, over the last few years, we probably lagged behind the organisations with whom we compete; some of that is other public sector organisations, some of that is private sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it is absolutely critical for the council to be able to have the right staff, with the right qualifications and in the right number to deliver council services. I think there is no dispute about that really.”

Cllr Hallet went on to say staff vacancies (sitting at a little over 14 per cent) were at their highest level in three years and that the rate of turnover was running at around 11 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the pay increase is expected to increase the council’s overall costs, the authority hopes it will see savings in the amount paid to agency staff and consultants.