Council tax support ‘lifeline’ for Lewes residents should continue to help with cost of living crisis, say cabinet councillors

Cabinet councillors at Lewes District Council are recommending that council tax support for the most disadvantaged people should continue in the next financial year.

The council said its Council Tax Reduction Scheme (CTRS) provides financial support to around 3,250 of the most disadvantaged working-age residents by helping them meet their council tax liabilities.

They said it allows about 2,000 of those residents to not pay any council tax at all, calling it ‘instrumental’ in helping residents cope with the cost-of-living crisis since it was introduced in 2022/23.

Councillor Christine Robinson, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Community Wellbeing, said: “Many households still face significant financial challenges due to the cost of living crisis and we remain committed to helping our most vulnerable residents when their finances are stretched to breaking point. The CTRS is a lifeline for many people who are suffering extreme hardship, and I am pleased that Cabinet colleagues agreed today that we should continue with this vital support next year.”

The council added that there has been ‘a raft of other council initiatives offering support’. Cabinet councillors have recommended continuing with the Exceptional Hardship Payments Scheme in 2025/26. The council said it has also allocated £50,000 to help local groups set up and run warm spaces across Lewes district in winter.

Councillor Robinson said: “We are doing everything we can to help residents who are struggling to make ends meet in the face of rising costs and colder weather.”

The Full Council will consider adopting Cabinet’s recommendation at its next meeting.