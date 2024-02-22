100 council tax premium charge for people who leave homes empty and unfurnished for a year in Horsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council used to charge a 50 per cent premium when a home had been empty for two years, rising to 100 per cent after five years.

The change, which was approved unanimously during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (February 21), will come into effect on April 1.

Councillors also agreed that people who have second homes which are furnished but mostly unoccupied would also be charged a 100 per cent premium.

Mark Baynham, cabinet member for finance & resources

But the owners would have to be given 12 months’ notice of the intention to charge.

This change will come into effect on April 1 2025.

Mark Baynham, cabinet member for finance & resources, said: “This is very much aimed at making more properties available for local would-be residents, rather than a revenue-raising exercise.

“While we cannot compel owners to put their properties on the market for sale or rent, we can encourage behaviour change by imposing a financial disincentive for them not to do so.”

There are currently around 2,245 empty, unfurnished homes in the district, with another 300 or so second homes.

Mr Baynham said there would be exceptions to the new rules, such as when a property is part of probate, is being repaired or is being actively marketed for sale or rent.

Philip Circus (Con, West Chiltington, Thakeham & Ashington) asked for assurances that the rules would be applied ‘intelligently, fairly and sensitively’.

He highlighted people who had gone into care and been advised not to sell their homes.

Mr Baynham said the council would have the discretion to add exceptions such as that.

A report to the meeting said that 123 of the 2,245 empty properties recorded on the council tax database already attracted a 100% premium.