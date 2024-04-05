13th century Sussex village church to have two-storey extension despite 'Aldi' objection

St Margarets Church Extension Image By Thomas Ford And Partners

The extension on the northern side of the grade II* listed St Margaret’s Church, in Rottingdean, will include accessible toilets, a modern kitchen, buggy storage and shower facilities on the ground floor.

A lift will take visitors to first-floor meeting rooms and a gallery. The proposed extension would be next to one built in 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans are for a flint-clad building, with a red tiled roof, matching the main church building.

St Margaret's showing the 1970s extension image by Tim Buss licenced by creative commons from Flickr

Councillors unanimously backed the scheme at a meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee after hearing from the vicar, the Rev Anthony Moore, and a neighbour Erica Partridge.

After the plans were submitted, 36 objections were lodged and 26 comments in support. Objectors’ concerns included the effect of the extension on stained glass windows by the artist Edward Burne-Jones.

Mrs Partridge, whose home in the grade II listed Tudor Close faces St Margaret’s, spoke for those objecting to the plans at the meeting at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Wednesday 3 April).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “This disfiguring large extension will harm forever the listed church. It’s 11th century north wall (and) the two Burne-Jones windows are of outstanding significance.

“Its mass will dominate, amputating the beautiful 11th century wall for the viewing public forever.

“The large floor-to-ceiling ugly modern aluminium windows are not in keeping with the amenity of the 53 listed structures in our conservation area.

“The extension looks more like an Aldi supermarket or a public toilet and it violates our newly ratified neighbourhood plan’s strict criteria as it neither preserves nor enhances the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Moore, who has been the vicar of Rottingdean for seven years, said that the church was a registered charity and the trustees were responsible for managing the property.

He said: “We have reached a very satisfactory compromise solution which will serve our needs well while maintaining the dignity and beauty of our historic church bulding, allowing us to flourish as a church congregation and better serve the wider community.

“As Easter Sunday just gone proved, with 155 adults and children in church, we desperately require additional space and especially contemporary facilities.”

Currently, the church has no baby-changing facilities or accessible toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green councillor Sue Shanks said that the design was in keeping with the rest of the building, adding: “It’s like St James in Piccadilly that has a really nice extension and we’ve got a copy.

“It hasn’t damaged the beautiful building. I think this will be an asset and I think it’s in keeping.”

Labour councillor Julie Cattell said that churches needed to provide disabled and community facilities to survive. She said: “So many churches and so many public buildings like this don’t have disabled access.

“In order to keep the church alive and offering local facilities, you’re going to have to make some changes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said: “The materials fit in quite well with the church. They’ve really tried to do that.

“It does provide very good facilities for a thriving church, including a modern kitchen, accessible WC and even the lift. I could do with some of those modern things for my church.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey, who represents Rottingdean and West Saltdean, said that he would have liked the extension to be in a different position.

He said: “I think we’ve got the conditions to protect the Burne-Jones windows. As long as the really ancient Saxon stuff is protected as well, I’ll be voting for it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour councillor Liz Loughran, who chairs the Planning Committee, said that she had visited the site and in her view the extension would be in the least harmful position.