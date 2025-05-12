2025-2026 Mayor of Seaford elected

Seaford Town Council has elected its 2025-2026 Mayor of Seaford.

At its Annual Meeting on Wednesday 7th May, Seaford Town Council elected Councillor Maggie Wearmouth as its Mayor of Seaford 2025-2026.

Upon election the Mayor of Seaford, Councillor Maggie Wearmouth said: “It is an honour to be elected Mayor of Seaford. We are now halfway through the life of this administration and many challenges remain for councillors and officers. As Mayor I will work with the Town Council to foster and enhance co-operation with local organisations that make Seaford such a special place."

The Town Council appointed Councillor Lindsay Stirton as Deputy Mayor of Seaford.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Seaford with Seaford's Town Crier.

The Mayor was put straight to work on the very first day in office due to the Town Council facilitating the 80th VE Day tribute on Thursday 8th May. The Mayor laid a wreath at the war memorial at 9am and attended the lighting of the Beacon of Peace at Splash Point at 9.30pm.

More details will be shared shortly regarding the Mayor’s chosen charity and activities. In the meantime, should you have an event, meeting or activity you would like to invite the Mayor of Seaford to please email the Town Council’s Civic Office on [email protected]