2025 Rustington Parishioners' Award winners announced

These Awards are made on an annual basis, in recognition of outstanding Public Service to the Community, and all Rustington Parishioners or parish-based Organisations (including Voluntary Groups and Professionals), or Individuals, Groups and Organisations from outside of the Parish who make an outstanding contribution for the benefit of the community of Rustington, are eligible to be nominated.

Rustington Parish Council, at its Annual Meeting on 19 May 2025, resolved that:-

the 2025 Parishioners' Award in respect of a Group/Organisation be awarded to Arun Community Transport, in recognition of its invaluable, caring service and commitment to the health and well-being of the community of Rustington the 2025 Parishioners' Award in respect of an Individual, be awarded to Joan Salmon, in recognition of her outstanding devotion and commitment to Girl Guiding in Rustington, together with her unceasing support and diligence for the benefit of the younger members of the local Community, for over 50 years.

Each recipient of the Award receives £100.00, together with a commemorative scroll, dish or trophy (suitably engraved), to keep as a memento. The Individual Award Recipient is also presented with the Austen Beard Trophy to hold for one year.

The 2025 Awards will be presented by the Chairman of the Council, Councillor Andy Cooper, at the Reception following the Council's Annual Civic Thanksgiving Service in September.