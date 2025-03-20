2050 ‘vision’ for Eastbourne seafront moves forward following public consultation
At a Cabinet meeting on March 19, councillors discussed the findings of a public consultation. More than 2,220 survey responses were received.
Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: "Eastbourne Seafront is a vital asset for our town, and it's crucial that we have a clear vision for its future. The public consultation has provided invaluable insights, and I'm delighted that we are moving forward with measures to create a vibrant, safe, and inclusive space for everyone to enjoy. We are committed to ensuring that this strategy reflects the aspirations of our community."
Key priorities that emerged from this initial consultation were:
Heritage: preserving the town’s heritage and conserving important assets.
Culture: Sustaining traditional events and introducing new cultural initiatives to enhance the seafront experience.
Tourism: Establishing Eastbourne as a year-round destination with a wider range of activities, food and drink venues, and improved public spaces.
Health and Leisure: Promoting wellbeing and active lifestyles through improved walking and cycling routes, facilities for water sports and leisure activities, and spaces that promote healthy living.
Safety and Inclusivity: Creating a safe and accessible seafront for everyone, with improved disability access, child-friendly spaces, and a welcoming environment for all members of the community.
Recommendations approved by Cabinet at the meeting included hosting public workshops over the coming months to further develop the overall vision, undertaking the next round of consultation, expressing an interest to the National Lottery Heritage Fund to enable planning for a community heritage programme, and establishing a new Seafront Stakeholder Group to support the implementation of the evolving strategy.
Councillor Jenny Williams, Cabinet Member for Heritage, Culture and Seafront, added: "Our seafront is not only a focal point for tourism but also a place of immense cultural and historical significance. The steps we agreed will help us to protect and enhance our heritage, create new cultural opportunities, and ensure that the seafront remains a thriving and welcoming destination for generations to come.”
