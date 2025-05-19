28 rooms at Eastbourne hotel could be converted into holiday lets following planning application

A hotel in Eastbourne could turn 28 of its rooms into holiday lets, if plans are approved.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal if approved, would see the conversion of 28 hotel rooms, at the Majestic Hotel in Royal Parade, into ‘self contained units of holiday accommodation with separate bedrooms and lounges’.

Existing facilities at the hotel, including the restaurant, breakfast bar, bar and reception area would remain the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a planning statement submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal, the proposal would see the occupiers of the new holiday lets have full access to the rests of the facilities at the hotel.

The proposal if approved, would see the conversion of 28 hotel rooms, at the Majestic Hotel in Royal Parade, into ‘self contained units of holiday accommodation with separate bedrooms and lounges’. Picture: Jon Rigby

The statement said: “The findings of a Tourist Accommodation Study have reflected a downturn in the booking that the Majestic Hotel has endured over the last years.

"Despite investing in improvement to the hotel, the situation has not substantially altered recently.

"Given this investment, the application has no wish to dispose of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What the applicant is seeking is a more flexible approach to make the most use out of the accommodation whilst still making it available to visitors.

"Those using the proposed accommodation would still have full use of the hotel’s facilities such as the bar and restaurant.

"Overall the building will provide a mixture of hotel accommodation and self-contained units that reflects the current trends away from more traditional accommodation.

"It will also mean that the continuation of the tourist accommodation use will continue to thrive as it meets the needs of today’s visitors.”