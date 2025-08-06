94-home section of Southwater development approved
The application for the fifth and final phase of Broadacres – a strategic housing allocation on land west of Worthing Road – was given the thumbs-up by the planning committee on Tuesday, August 6.
The committee had already approved the development of the site twice, in 2020 and 2022. But those applications were for 80 homes. And developer Berkeley Homes (Southern) Ltd had to show that the development would be water neutral.
A spokeswoman said that ‘changing market conditions’ had led to the 14 extra homes being moved from Broadacres phase 4 into phase 5.
With amendments such as ‘significant’ tree planting and the refinement of the play area, she added that the latest proposals were better than the ones that came before.
As for water neutrality, the committee was told that the revised strategy submitted with the plans had been found ‘acceptable’ by Natural England.
The strategy is a combination of on-site water efficiencies and offsetting to parts of developments elsewhere in Broadacres and at Highwood, in Horsham.
No affordable homes will be included in this phase as the required number were delivered in the previous phases.
To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/19/2464.
You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.