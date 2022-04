Plans have been submitted to Arun District Council to knock down a warehouse at Holmlea, the main unit at the back of Town Cross Avenue, and build a block of four one bedroom and six two bedroom apartments.

To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/82/22/PL.

A warehouse at Holmlea, Town Cross Avenue, Bognor Regis, could be replaced with 10 self contained apartments

