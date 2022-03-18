A brick wall on a Yapton development cannot be replaced with railings

Plans for 56 dwellings at the Main Road site included an existing wall and part replacement of it but developers then asked to vary the condition for Iron Parkland boundary railings to match the existing railings along the site boundary.

The railings would have been 1.2m high and located on both sides of the access with each section being approximately 20m long.

Arun District Council planning officers refused the application and said: “The proposal will be harmful to the historic character of this location and result in less than substantial harm to the Yapton (Main Road and Church Road) Conservation Area and two adjacent Grade II Listed Buildings.

Plans to replace a wall at the Bonhams Field, Yapton, development with railings have been refused

“The proposal does not demonstrate public benefits to outweigh this harm.”

Yapton Parish Council objected saying the brick wall forms part of the historic streetscape along the frontage with Main road and adjoining

cottages to the west and Elms Barn to the east.

It said the wall is ‘significantly divorced from the railings along the eastern boundary of Bonhams Field by virtue of both Elms Barn and Bonhams House’.

The removal of the wall would increase debris etc running off from the higher land north of the wall onto the pavement and road, the council said.

It expected the wall to be retained and the ‘element of wall which has been temporarily demolished reinstated prior to occupation of any of the residential dwellings’.

To view the decision, go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference Y/176/21/PL.

