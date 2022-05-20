Councillor Neil Parkin was re-elected yesterday evening (Thursday, May 19) as leader of Adur District Council at the annual meeting of the council, and pledged to continue to work to revitalise the area.

Among the subjects that will see the greatest focus are the construction of more homes for those in need of social housing, and the regeneration of Adur’s existing housing stock.

The views of residents will be at the heart of planning for the redevelopment of the Southwick Estate and millions of pounds will be spent this year on modernising and improving council-owned homes.

Councillor Andy McGregor and councillor Ann Bridges

The purchases of Pad Farm and New Salts Farm have allowed the council to push forward with ambitious plans to boost biodiversity on the land. By bringing together a group of partners including conservation experts, farmers and government agencies, the council will work to improve the ecology of the area by returning the land to its natural habitat. The restoration of the kelp forest off the Adur coast will also be supported by the council.

The construction of new homes in Adur has also unlocked funding from developers to transform cycling links through Lancing, Shoreham, Southwick and Fishersgate.

The extra investment in cycling infrastructure – including dedicated cycle lanes, cycle paths and safety signs – are designed to encourage more people to use two wheels to get around the district, improving people’s health while cutting pollution caused by traffic.

Mr Parkin said: “Over the next 12 months, the council will invest in our community, from the homes of our tenants to our countryside and open spaces.

“We will continue to make Adur cleaner, greener and an even better place to live, work and visit.”

The annual meeting also saw the election of councillor Andy McGregor as the new chair of the council for a second time. Mr McGregor was previously chair of the council in 2020/21.

During his term of office he will be supporting the charities Macmillan Cancer Support and Help for Heroes.