A Crawley school will no longer be used as a polling station - this is why

A Crawley school will no longer be used as a polling station as it does not have suitable disability access.

The Mill Primary Academy

It was agreed during a meeting of the borough council that The Mill Primary, in Ifield, would be dropped from the list of polling stations, as requested by the school.

Instead, residents will cast their votes at Ifield Community Centre, as they did during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report to the meeting said that accessibility onto the school grounds was ‘not adequate for voters with disabilities’.