A Crawley school will no longer be used as a polling station - this is why
It was agreed during a meeting of the borough council that The Mill Primary, in Ifield, would be dropped from the list of polling stations, as requested by the school.
Instead, residents will cast their votes at Ifield Community Centre, as they did during the pandemic.
A report to the meeting said that accessibility onto the school grounds was ‘not adequate for voters with disabilities’.
It added: “There was no parking on the road outside the polling station, limited access to the premises car park and the distance from the entrance from the road to the entrance of the polling station all made voting difficult for the electorate.”