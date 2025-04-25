A cul-de-sac of 10 new homes planned for Eastergate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a cul-de-sac of 10 new homes at Eastergate have been submitted to Arun District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application is for land south of Wandleys Lane, which is earmarked for 38 homes, and includes a new access from Wandleys Lane, landscaping and areas for ecology and amenity space.

A planning, design and access statement by Henry Adams, on behalf of Land Quest, said: “The scheme would provide two areas for ecology and public open space, with significant enhancements to biodiversity above the 10% Biodiversity Net Gain national planning policy requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site comprises a dilapidated stable building and structures with the rest of the site laid to grass.”

The proposed layout of the 10 homes in Eastergate. Image: Vivid Design Studio

The statement said: “To the north, on the opposite side of Wandleys Lane, there is dense residential development including the modern residential development at Holmdale which was constructed in the early 2000s with access from Wandleys Lane.

“To the east of the site lies a two storey residential dwelling and Wandleys Lane Caravan Park which has access from Wandleys Lane.

"The recently constructed large residential developments on land east and west of Fontwell Avenue (A29) lie further afield to the north and west of the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said the homes proposed would comprise two two bedroom dwellings, six three bedroom dwellings and two four bedroom dwellings.

"The scheme incorporates a mixture of semidetached and detached, two storey family homes.”

“Whilst the development is being delivered separately from the remainder of the site within the allocation policy, the layout has been designed with a central spine road which terminates at the southwestern end with a pedestrian and cycle link, allowing for future potential connectivity to the southern land parcel within the policy allocation.,” it said

To see the planning documents and comment go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BN/46/25/PL.