A former Chichester pub can be changed into a gaming centre
The application for the former Bull Inn, in Market Road – which has been vacant for ten years – was given the nod by the planning committee.
The centre will be for adults only and will be home to a variety of gaming machines.
It will be run by Lordsdale Estates Holdings Ltd, a family owned business which operates premises in Bognor Regis, Worthing and Littlehampton.
The council received three objections to the plans, while Chichester City Council raised concerns about the impact the noise of the machines would have on the character of the Conservation Area.
Henry Potter (Con, Goodwood) said the gaming centre would be far better for the Conservation Area than the ‘absolute wreck of a place’ that the empty pub became over the last decade.
He also pointed out that, when it came to noise, there was a bus stop outside the building which saw several services running back and forth well into the evening.
Other committee members agreed, saying it would be good to see the building brought back to life. The application was approved unanimously.
No changes will be made to the outside of the building, while the first floor will be used as office space.
A report to the committee said that no alcohol will be served, consumed, or permitted on the premises. The proposed opening hours are Monday to Sunday 8.30am to 9pm.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/00500/FUL.
