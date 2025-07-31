A former Southbourne nursery could become a business park

Plans to demolish and redevelop a former nursery in Southbourne have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The outline application from Hunt Estates Limited for the Gosden Green Nursery site, in Main Road, seeks permission for nine new buildings for employment use.

This is by no means the first time the site has been put forward for development. In 2011 and 2012, plans to build 49 homes there were refused, while in 2021, plans for 29 homes were refuse and dismissed at appeal.

The greenhouses on the site have been used for storage for several years. If the latest application gets the go-ahead, they will be demolished and the new buildings will be Class E(g) – used for offices, research & development, and light industrial.

A statement submitted with the application said: “The scheme would vastly improve the visual appearance of the existing site through reduced scale of built form and a robust landscaping scheme which provides for biodiversity net gain and ecological enhancements.”

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/01124/OUT.