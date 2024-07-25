Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A report into Crawley Borough Council’s budget over the past year has been described as a ‘grim read’.

Conservative leader Duncan Crow made the observation during a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday (July 24) when looking at the figures for the financial year ending March 31.

Since the budget for 2023/24 was set, the council’s financial situation – like that of so many other local authorities across the country – has ‘deteriorated significantly’.

Crawley ended the year with a £3.755m overspend, the vast majority of which related to housing.

This was actually a £148,000 improvement on what had been predicted in December.

Other pressures included pay and the increasing cost of providing council services – though more than £1.3m of this was offset by income from investments.

And, while the £911,000 overspend on the new town hall left Mr Crow ‘disappointed’, the biggest cost pressure by far was the £3.08m overspend on homelessness and temporary accommodation.

Leader Michael Jones said it had been an ‘extremely challenging year’ for the council – one in which the authority declared a housing emergency.

He described the cost of temporary housing as ‘not sustainable’, adding that it ‘poses a critical risk to the council’s financial resillience’.