A Halnaker stables could be replaced with 26 homes
The application to develop the Rohan Stables site on the A285 opposite Tinwood Lane, will be put to a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (August 7).
If approved, the development will be made up of four one-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom bungalows, five two-bedroom houses, one three-bedroom bungalow, eight three-bedroom houses and four four-bedroom houses.
Eight of the properties will be classed as affordable.
A design and access statement submitted by applicant B.Yond Homes Ltd, said a large buffer zone would sit between the site and Devil’s Ditch, a late-Iron Age earthwork classified as a scheduled ancient monument which runs along the northern boundary.
The statement added: “The proposed development carefully respects the scheduled ancient monument of the Devil’s Ditch, setting back the development with a buffer agreed with Historic England, and thus providing essential open space and significant biodiversity gains.
“With a focus on achieving energy efficiency, the units have been designed to overlook public areas ensuring important frontage development to streets, whilst ensuring safety and security to occupants and users.
“Once built, [it] will be an attractive development, promoting a sense of place whilst providing occupants with a sense of community, ownership and belonging.”
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/02169/FUL.
