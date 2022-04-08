A house in Bognor Regis could become a five bed house of multiple occupation

Change of use has been sought for 20 Nyewood Lane, a two storey house circa 1930s.

A design and access statement by HDA Projects said this would provide three double and two single rooms, some with ensuite bathroom facilities.

There would be a common bathroom on the first floor and a common kitchen, dining room and lounge on the ground floor.

A house in Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis, could become a five bedroomed house of multiple occupation. Photo: Google Streetview

To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/61/22/PL.

