A new interpretation board could tell residents and visitors why Place St Maur has its name.

Bognor Regis Twinning Association asked the town council for funding towards the board and at a meeting of the policy and resources committee on November 21, councillors approved funding of up to £350 subject to permission from Arun District Council.

In their request to the council, the association said they had been considering how to incorporate information about the twin towns into the refurbished Place St Maur, named after Saint-Maur-des-Fossés in France.

They felt strongly the public and holidaymakers should be made aware of the reasons for the name of the square and have access to information about all three twin towns.

At a meeting in April, the association discussed various ideas with Arun District Council about how this could be achieved, with one suggestion being the installation of an interpretation board on Place St Maur, similar to those along the promenade.

The town council heard through the Bognor Regis Heritage Partnership, the twinning association has sourced an interpretation board, free of charge. They have an approximate quote for the design of the artwork, an indication of printing charges and Town Force would be able to install the board on Place St Maur, subject to permissions from Arun District Council as the landowners.

Councillors were happy to support the proposal.

Steve Goodheart, a member of the association, said: "To have some form of information on site is something which has been missing forever."