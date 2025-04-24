A new golf store has been given permission to open in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new golf store has gained planning permission for a unit in Chichester.

The American Golf Store applied for change of use of 11 Chichester Trade Centre, Quarry Lane, from a motor dealership to mixed use of display and sale of sports goods, sports practice area, associated repair activities with ancillary storage and office.

The documents with the application said operating times would be from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

The business will employ a total of eight staff with an average of three to four in store per day

The proposed site of the new golf store. Image: M H Architects

Chichester District Council’s economic development service supported the application.

A statement said: “The American Golf Store is seeking new premises in our district and looking to create up to eight job opportunities.

"This site suits the premises height requirements, specifically needed to accommodate their fitting service and is ideally placed to service the needs of local golf courses at Goodwood, Hunston and Selsey.

"Whilst golf membership in the UK has seen a decline, the sport itself continues to be a popular, attracting 2.5 million new to course (pay as you go) golfers each year, bringing the total who regularly participate in the sport to 29 million.

“The previous use of this site was for display and sale of motor vehicles, with onsite office space.

“This application is for very similar facilities but with a sporting element added. There is no reason to object to it, therefore."

You can see the decision documents on the Chichester District Council planning portal by using the search reference CC/25/00204/FUL