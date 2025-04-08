A new sport could be heading for Midhurst

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new sport could be coming to Midhurst with a planning application submitted for two padel courts.

Midhurst Tennis Club has put in plans for two courts at its June Lane site.

A design and access statement by Murray Planning Associates said the club wants to enhance its sports facilities by using an area of undeveloped land to the south east of its tennis courts.

"The proposal comprises the creation of 2x Padel courts to complement the existing tennis courts, and provide an alternative offering to tennis,” the statement said.

The site of the proposed padel courts. Image: Murray Planning Associates

"The sport uses a court that is around a third smaller than a tennis court.

“Padel is a rapidly growing sport but with insufficient facilities to meet the rising demand. There are not believed to be any existing padel courts in the Midhurst area, and the proposal will therefore provide a new sport and recreation opportunity to local residents, and those further afield.

“The goal of the Tennis Club is to make tennis and padel accessible and affordable for everyone, encouraging participation from people of all ages and backgrounds, including those who may not currently engage in sports.

"This inclusivity will foster community wellbeing, social interaction, and healthy lifestyles.”

A block plan of the courts., Image: Murray Planning Associates

The courts each measure 20m long by 10m wide, laid out. a 2m gap between them.

The development proposal also requires engineering works to level the padel court playing surface.

Most of the club’s grounds are higher than June Lane to the south west and with boundary landscaping, there would not be clear public views.

“Midhurst Tennis Club was established in 1947 by a group of local tennis players who originally played on private courts and sought to create a formal club to compete in county leagues,” the statement said.

"Initially, they faced challenges in finding a dedicated location, eventually reaching an agreement to rent the courts of the Midhurst Convent School on June Lane.

“When the school later closed, the club successfully retained access to the courts and, in 2016, negotiated the purchase of part of the site.

“Since acquiring the property, the club has undergone significant improvements to both the courts and clubhouse, resulting in substantial growth in membership – more than doubling over the past decade.

"This growth has been bolstered by a thriving junior membership and a dedicated coaching programme, which continue to play an important role in the club's community involvement and future development.”

To see the plans, go to the South Downs National Park authority website’s planning portal and use the search reference SDNP/25/00994/FUL