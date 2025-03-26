A North Mundham cottage could be replaced by four homes

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 26th Mar 2025, 15:57 BST
Plans to demolish a cottage in North Mundham and replace it with four homes have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The application from Shopland Grey Developments Ltd seeks permission to tear down Canal Cottage, which sits on the B2166 close to the junction with Church Road, and replace it with three- and four-bedroom detached houses.

A statement submitted with the application said: “The proposal to redevelop the site with a scheme for four detached houses would make a more efficient use of the site to provide additional housing in a sustainable location, which is in keeping with its surroundings and without resulting in harm to neighbouring amenity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The proposal has been designed in a manner that complements the edge of village character and appearance of the local area and would accord with the Government’s policies that aim to encourage high quality design standards.”

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/00514/FUL.

Related topics:Chichester District CouncilGovernment

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice