A North Mundham cottage could be replaced by four homes
The application from Shopland Grey Developments Ltd seeks permission to tear down Canal Cottage, which sits on the B2166 close to the junction with Church Road, and replace it with three- and four-bedroom detached houses.
A statement submitted with the application said: “The proposal to redevelop the site with a scheme for four detached houses would make a more efficient use of the site to provide additional housing in a sustainable location, which is in keeping with its surroundings and without resulting in harm to neighbouring amenity.
“The proposal has been designed in a manner that complements the edge of village character and appearance of the local area and would accord with the Government’s policies that aim to encourage high quality design standards.”
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/00514/FUL.
