According to a local resident, a pile of rubbish has been left on Newhaven seafront for weeks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He says that it is polluting the local waterways as the wind blows it into the river and sea.

According to the resident: “This pile of garbage has been standing on the promenade at Newhaven Seafront for weeks. It is located just near the breakwater, on the main promenade, for everyone to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When a gale blows, some of it gets blown into the sea and creates more pollution in and around the harbour mouth. Once in a while, the big green plastic garbage bins situated along the promenade get emptied, but if it's not in the big bin, it all gets left in a pile. And people wonder why Newhaven has such a bad reputation!”

A pile of rubbish left on Newhaven seafront is being blown into the sea