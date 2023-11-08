BREAKING

A pile of rubbish left on Newhaven seafront is being blown into the sea

According to a local resident, a pile of rubbish has been left on Newhaven seafront for weeks.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 8th Nov 2023, 14:04 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 14:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

He says that it is polluting the local waterways as the wind blows it into the river and sea.

According to the resident: “This pile of garbage has been standing on the promenade at Newhaven Seafront for weeks. It is located just near the breakwater, on the main promenade, for everyone to see.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When a gale blows, some of it gets blown into the sea and creates more pollution in and around the harbour mouth. Once in a while, the big green plastic garbage bins situated along the promenade get emptied, but if it's not in the big bin, it all gets left in a pile. And people wonder why Newhaven has such a bad reputation!”

Most Popular
A pile of rubbish left on Newhaven seafront is being blown into the seaA pile of rubbish left on Newhaven seafront is being blown into the sea
A pile of rubbish left on Newhaven seafront is being blown into the sea

A spokesperson for Lewes District Council said: “Our Environment First team will remove the rubbish today. To report fly-tipping use the Report It app or visit our website www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/streets-parking-and-travel/report-fly-tipping/.”

Related topics:NewhavenLewes District Council