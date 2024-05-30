Plans to rebuild a temple to the Roman goddess Minerva near Goodwood House have been approved.

The application was given the nod by Chichester District Council on behalf of the South Downs National Park Authority.

The temple once stood in the High Woods area of the Goodwood Estate but was dismantled in the early 20th century.

It will be rebuilt using as many of the original stones as possible and will sit to the north of the Grade-II listed lioness statue.

A letter from applicant Haydn Morris said the temple was built to house a Roman dedication stone, with statues of Neptune and Minerva placed on either side.

It had a classical form, with the statues and stone visible between the piers of the triple-arched structure.

Mr Morris added: “Although the lioness statue is a fine Grade-II listed structure, it does appear somewhat small – lost – in the larger landscape within which it sits, surrounded by walls and large trees.

“It is considered that the space can accommodate the reconstructed temple, without harm to the setting or character of the statue, but with an overall enhancement of the immediate location.

“The proposal will create a new sense of place in the parkland, a focal point which makes use of the existing avenues and views, and a new relationship between the lioness and temple.”

An arch in a nearby wall will also be reinstated, giving a view towards the kennels, and fitted with a gate.