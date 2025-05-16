In February, Adur District Council began making the pedestrianised path safer for people walking or cycling along the seafront.

This was done by installing dropped kerbs, accessible paving and new shared-use signage.

“We also re-profilled the grass bank on the eastern entrance to make access easier,” a council spokesperson said.

"The road has also been made safer and more comfortable, after surface repairs were made to damaged areas and treatment works were undertaken to prolong the lifespan of the road.

"Once the repairs to the access road were complete, we concluded the works by adding new road markings to both ends to help cyclists re-join Kings Walk, to the west, and Beach Road, to the east.

"The improvements have been made using the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which has also paid for dozens of new bicycle racks and two bicycle repair stations to be installed across the district.”

The council thanked Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association, which took on the management of the planters at the western end of the access road and gave them a ‘new lease of life’.

1 . Improved access road Pedestrians and cyclists have started using the improved access road beside Beach Green in Shoreham. Photo: Adur District Council

