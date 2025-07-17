Three accessible beach huts have been installed on Littlehampton seafront – and they are available to hire.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arun District Council’s huts are ‘available to all’ but they are ‘particularly suited’ for enabling wheelchair users and people with mobility issues to enjoy the beach.

"We’re happy to announce that we’ve installed three accessible beach huts on Littlehampton seafront,” a council statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The huts are now ready for public hire at a day rate of £65 per day.

The new huts are ‘available to all’ but they are ‘particularly suited’ for enabling wheelchair users and people with mobility issues to enjoy the beach. Photo: Arun District Council

"The three huts provide wheelchair access directly from the promenade. They are double sized to make sure there’s enough space, along with a generous amount of decking outside each hut. It should be noted though that maximum capacity per hut is ten people.”

The council said the huts are close to local amenities, including cafés, adventure golf, miniature train, and the newly developed seafront. Parking, toilets, changing places and taps are located nearby.

Roger Nash, chairman of the economy committee, said: “These accessible huts were installed to ensure that everyone can enjoy the beach – as they are wheelchair friendly inside and out. Local amenities close by is another advantage and essential for those long beach stays. We’re really pleased we can offer these facilities knowing they will be enjoyed as much as they should be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to beachhuts.com, the accessible huts have been designed, ‘so that everyone can visit the wonderful shoreline at Littlehampton’.

The huts are now ready for public hire at a day rate of £65 per day. Photo: Arun District Council

The huts are located directly on the beach with an ‘uninterrupted view of the wonderful shoreline’.

The specially built decking around the huts, and wider design, offers accessibility for wheelchair users and those with limited mobility.

They are close to local restaurants and bars and are a short walk along the river Arun takes you into the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The website added: “If you fancy a dip part of the beach is observed by lifeguards (seasonal) and various water sports activities are on offer nearby. There’s plenty for everyone to enjoy. There are various car parks within a short distance of the hut and water taps along the promenade.”

For further information on availability and bookings, visit https://www.arun.gov.uk/accessible-huts