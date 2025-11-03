Action plan adopted to revitalise Bognor Regis town centre

Bognor Regis Town Hall

An ambitious Action Plan aimed at revitalising the town centre, tackling antisocial behaviour and improving the look, feel and experience of the town for residents, businesses and visitors alike has been adopted by the Bognor Regis Town Centre Action Group (BRTCAG).

The group – which brings together representatives from all tiers of local government, Sussex Police, the local MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, Bognor Regis BID, community stakeholders, and local businesses – is committed to strategic, joined-up action.

It is already making progress on key priorities, including:

• Improving community safety and perceptions of safety through coordinated efforts with Sussex Police and Business Crime Reduction tools like DISC. the online information sharing system.

• Enhancing the town’s appearance, including targeted street cleaning, graffiti removal, and plans for investment in street furniture and signage.

• Addressing the impact of unregulated Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) by engaging housing officers, planning, and community safety teams to improve the management of such properties.

• Strengthening business and community engagement, with the Bognor Regis BID arranging regular business forums.

The town centre is also set to benefit from significant inward investment, including the development of a new Premier Inn hotel which is expected to boost the local economy, attract more visitors, and create new jobs. This, alongside wider public realm improvements and plans to regenerate key areas, demonstrates growing confidence in Bognor Regis as a place to live, work and visit.

In response to community concerns about safety along the seafront, a viability study is now underway to explore the potential for installing lighting along the promenade between Gloucester Road and Longbrook Park. This follows feedback raised at a recent event held by a local women's running group, where participants highlighted that better lighting would improve safety and accessibility for evening use. The Action Group is working closely with local partners to assess technical and financial feasibility.

Cllr Paul Wells, Chair of BRTCAG, said: "This is about leadership, partnership and a shared vision for our town. We’re bringing people together to focus on the issues that matter most and take real action, not just talk. The momentum is building, and residents and businesses can expect to see real, visible change."

Alison Griffiths MP said: "Bognor Regis deserves a Town Centre where people feel safe, welcome, and proud to spend time. I’ve been working closely with the Action Group since it formed to support residents, traders and local partners, and I’m determined to help everyone involved drive improvements that boost businesses, tackle antisocial behaviour, and strengthen pride in our town."

The Action Plan – described as a 'living document' – will be reviewed and updated regularly, with clear priorities, timeframes, and measurable outcomes. The group has committed to publishing updates via the Bognor Regis Town Council website and

working transparently with all stakeholders.

The next business engagement event will be held on November 7, following the success of the initial meeting at The William Hardwicke earlier this year. Officers from BRTCAG’s dedicated officer group will meet monthly to ensure actions are being driven forward between meetings.

For more information, updates or to get involved, contact: [email protected] or visit: www.bognorregis.gov.uk.