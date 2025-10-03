Adult social care services receive ‘good rating’

COUNCIL bosses have welcomed a positive assessment of adult social care services which recognises its commitment to providing the best possible support for residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giving East Sussex County Council a rating of ‘good’, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) highlighted the collaboration with those using the service as a ‘real strength’.

The CQC report, which was based on an inspection and feedback from residents and partners, found the workforce to be knowledgeable and passionate, supported by a strong leadership team, and recognised the efforts of staff to provide care and support that was person-centred through services that were easy to access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Effective systems, processes and practices were in place to ensure people are protected from abuse and neglect, strengthened by the ethos that safeguarding was “everyone’s business’ which inspectors found to be embedded across the local authority.

East Sussex County Council

Cllr Carl Maynard, lead member for adult social care and health, said: “This ‘good’ rating is testament to the efforts of our staff in ensuring that residents have access to the best possible support and care.

“I am extremely proud that we are continuing to deliver high quality services and keep the most vulnerable members of our communities safe despite growing demand for services, increasingly complex needs, and mounting financial pressures.

“But we will not rest on our laurels. Despite the positive report, inspectors highlighted areas for further development, and we will work hard to make those improvements.”

Strengths identified in the report include;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Care and support services that were easy to access through multiple channels

People feel listened to through their Care Act assessment and their views are heard and respected

A clear goal for services to simplify language and communication used to make information easier to understand

Staff had good knowledge of their area, the people living there and the demographics

Clear plans to improve local people’s health and wellbeing and reduce health inequalities in East Sussex

Good knowledge of current and future challenges

A commitment to improve services and work in partnership to support this

Cllr Maynard added: “We continuously look at ways to improve, innovate and learn to ensure we continue to offer the best and most appropriate services to our residents. Assessments like this are a great way to better understand the experiences of those using our services, hear the views of organisations we work with, and get an independent opinion on our successes and areas for improvement.”

The full report can be viewed at East Sussex County Council: local authority assessment.