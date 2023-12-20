Residents in Adur and Worthing are being encouraged to sign up to an app to help keep track of bin collections.

The free Adur & Worthing Councils app, which can be downloaded here, was made to ‘make it easier to keep track’ of when bins will be emptied over Christmas and through 2024.

It also shows any changes to waste and recycling collections and explains exactly what can and can’t be recycled at home – whilst featuring ‘easy-to-use forms’ to report fly-tipping and missed collections.

"There will be no recycling and waste collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day but its teams will be out every other day midweek over the festive period,” a spokesperson for the councils said.

Recycling and waste collection dates will be altering slightly over the festive period in the Adur and Worthing districts. Image by Davie Bicker from Pixabay

"The three bank holidays will mean that the collection days for every address will change but residents can check exactly when their bins will be emptied by visiting www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/bin-day/ or by downloading the app.

"In recognition of the fact that there is extra rubbish produced over Christmas, the waste teams will collect a reasonable amount of side waste that residents leave out next to their bins until Wednesday, January 10.”

The councils said commercial waste teams will be working every weekday and Saturday over the festive period other than Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The last garden waste collections of 2023 will be on Friday, December 22. The service will then resume on Thursday, January 11.

The councils will also collect real Christmas trees left out with the bins from January 11.

A statement read: “The councils will be closing their doors to customers for Christmas at 3pm on Friday, December 22 and won’t be reopening them until 9am on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

“There will be no council services available between those times at Worthing Town Hall, Portland House and the Shoreham Centre. The phone lines will also be closed at this time, although residents can call 07713 889128 for support in an emergency.

“Its partners are operating at different times but you can check their opening hours on the websites of Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB), Community Works and Turning Tides.”