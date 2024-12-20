People visiting car parks in Adur and Worthing are being urged to be cautious.

In recent months, there has been a ‘spike in the number of parking-related scams’ at car parks, according to Adur and Worthing Councils.

One such scam which has affected people in the region is false QR codes being stuck onto payment machines and information signs.

"If you’re visiting one of Adur and Worthing’s car parks, please be cautious of QR codes that could put you at risk of fraud,” the councils’ warning read.

"We’ve received reports that people in neighbouring areas are being led to fraudulent parking payment apps and websites through rogue QR codes, resulting in them being overcharged and losing control of their card details.

“We have QR codes on our on-street parking machines, although they are not in use at our council-run car parks. MiPermit is used for cashless parking at council sites and should only be downloaded from your device’s official app store.”

The councils said some privately owned car parks may feature QR codes, but we are urging residents to ‘double check that the information they have is genuine’ before making any payments.

They added: “Our teams regularly check the signage and payment machines at our parking sites and haven’t noticed any fraudulent QR codes, but we want to make you aware of the scam in case they make their way to Adur and Worthing.”

Adur and Worthing Police said, last festive season, more than £764,000 was lost to QR fraud.

The police force warned: “Remember, stop and think before clicking a link or scanning a QR code.

“Stay safe this Christmas – pause before you scan or click.”