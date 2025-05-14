Adur and Worthing councils’ leaders to decide on interim chief executive

Senior councillors are to meet to consider the appointment of an interim chief executive for Adur & Worthing Councils.

As reported in March, current chief executive Catherine Howe is to leave in July to take on the equivalent role at Dorset Council.

The process for recruiting a successor to Dr Howe is currently being finalised, so Adur & Worthing Councils are legally required to appoint an interim chief executive and head of paid service to carry out the duties of those roles from her departure until a permanent replacement is in place.

On Tuesday, May 20, Adur & Worthing Councils’ joint senior staff committee will consider a report that recommends that Paul Brewer, the councils’ director of sustainability and resources, step up to the post of interim chief executive and head of paid service from July 12.

A councils spokesperson said: “Mr Brewer has more than 20 years of experience in local government and has served as a director of the councils since 2014. If the committee agrees with the report’s recommendation, it will refer the decision to the next full council meetings of Adur District Council and Worthing Borough Council to confirm.”

The next meeting of the full council in Worthing will be at the town hall from 6.30pm on Tuesday, May 20. Adur’s full council will meet at the Shoreham Centre at 6.30pm on Thursday, May 22.