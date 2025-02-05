‘Exciting pop-up businesses' are wanted for the coastline and open spaces in Adur and Worthing.

Adur & Worthing Councils said their seasonal concessions programme has a wide variety of pitches available – allowing traders to run their business from exclusive areas from April through to September.

The offer is suitable for anyone serving food and drinks or offering leisure activities.

"With Spring just around the corner, we’ve started our search for exciting pop-up businesses to bring even more fun and activity to our stunning coastline and popular open spaces this summer,” the councils said.

"From the glorious promenade to our picturesque green spaces, there are plenty of chances across Adur and Worthing to start and grow your business, connect with the community and make the most of the summer season.”

The councils are welcoming applications from ‘traders of all sizes’.

They added: “If you or someone you know has something special to offer, we’d love to hear from you. Prices start from £1,350 for the full summer season (April to September inclusive).”

Applications close on Tuesday, February 11 at 5pm.

To learn more about the seasonal concessions programme and apply, visit: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/land-and-property/seasonal-concessions/