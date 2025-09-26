Adur and Worthing councils recommend two-unitary option for West Sussex

Adur and Worthing councils have decided on their preferred choice for new reorganised council boundaries.

Members of Adur and Worthing cabinets met at a joint cabinet meeting on Wednesday, September 24, to approve their preferred option for West Sussex in the ongoing local government reorganisation.

The councils chose a north/south split of the county as their preferred option, known as option B2, which would see Adur, Arun, Chichester and Worthing merged into a new council.

Worthing Town Hall. Picture: Adur & Worthing Councils

Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex would form the north West Sussex council under this option, both being unitary authorities, meaning one council that provides all services instead of being split between county and district/borough.

The plans would also expect to save £18 million a year across the county from merging the councils.

Option B2 was picked from five other options, down from 16 in February, presented to the public in a consultation earlier this year, seeing 62 per cent of the over 9,000 respondents in favour of two councils over one.

The five options were also presented to members of Worthing’s full council on Monday, September 22, and of Adur’s full council on Tuesday, September 23, where most members spoke in support of B2.

The Shoreham Centre. Picture: Adur & Worthing Councils

Conservatives at both meetings voiced opposition to these plans, stating their preferred option, option A, was to merge all West Sussex councils into one unitary authority covering the whole county – the option chosen by West Sussex County Council’s cabinet.

They said 85 per cent of spend on services in West Sussex was already done by the county council, and that one council could save £40million a year compared to £18million, according to a report to the council.

Worthing Conservative Leader Kevin Jenkins (Goring) said it made ‘no sense’ to break up services such as education and adult social care, potentially putting them at risk, saying this was a ‘once in a generation’ opportunity the council had to consider 50 years down the line.

Adur Conservative Leader Neil Parkin (Hillside) said the decision was ultimately up to the government and the treasury would look to make the largest saving, saying if they don’t choose option A, it might get ‘imposed’ upon them.

Worthing Green leader Claire Hunt (Goring) voiced concerns that reorganisation would not resolve long running, systemic issues within the council such as homelessness that are affecting its ability to currently balance its budget.

This was echoed at the joint cabinet meeting, with many members referencing the incoming fair funding review to be undertaken by the government, which plans to reform council funding through its Local Government Finance Settlement in 2026/27.

At Worthing full council on Monday, council leader Sophie Cox (Lab, Castle) said two councils would be ‘strategic and efficient’ in scale compared to just one, saying a singular West Sussex council would be ‘one of the largest in the country’.

Cllr Cox said it allowed each area of West Sussex to ‘play to its strengths’ and would increase the representation of the county in the Sussex Mayoral Combined Authority, giving the county four seats instead of two.

At Adur full council meeting on Tuesday, Adur Council Leader Jerremy Gardner (Lab, St Mary’s) said this was about ‘simplification’ and ‘accountability’ of local government.

He said another option looked at was only Arun, Adur and Worthing, but that this authority could not demonstrate adequate income and resources to run itself or address long term issues, saying B2 ‘would be viable’.

Both leaders said the boundary decision would have to be about more than just financial viability.