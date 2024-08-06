A dedicated income team is being set up in Adur and Worthing to ensure more money that is owed to the councils is collected.

Adur & Worthing Councils said that – by ensuring the payment of debts by ‘those who can afford to pay’, they will also be able to ‘better prioritise help’ for residents struggling with the cost of living as well as ‘focus spending on essential services’.

“Adur & Worthing Councils are launching a new team to improve the way that money owed to the councils is collected, including from those that refuse to pay their fair share, even though they can afford to,” a statement read.

"A dedicated income team will be set up to ensure that more of the money owed to the councils – like overdue council tax, business rates and rent is collected.”

The introduction of the new income team forms part of the councils’ organisational redesign programme.

This has been developed to help meet the financial challenges faced by the councils from ‘increasing demand for their services’, years of ‘inadequate central government funding’ and the ‘urgent need to take action to mitigate climate change’.

A spokesperson for the councils added: “By working closely with the community and partners, the councils will reshape services to make them more sustainable and accessible for those who need them, so they can meet the needs of citizens both today and tomorrow.

"The new income team will work closely with the councils’ Proactive team – dedicated caseworkers for anyone that is struggling with debts who needs targeted support.

"Using pioneering database technology developed by social policy software and analytics company Policy In Practice and internal referrals from staff, Proactive allows the councils to identify people who may not be coping financially and offer appropriate help quickly and efficiently.”

So far the team has referred residents for support with utility bills and food costs, as well as helping people claim benefits they are entitled to and clear rent arrears, the councils said.

Saffa Jan, Adur’s cabinet member for finance and resources, said: “As councils for the community, we want to work together to meet the needs of all our citizens. We will continue to use our data to identify those who most need us, while actively encouraging those who can afford it to pay their fair share.”

John Turley, Worthing’s cabinet member for resources, said: “The financial challenges felt by local government are also being felt by residents, businesses and community organisations. Our ongoing organisational changes will help us work better together through projects like Proactive, so that we can meet the needs of our residents.”