Adur and Worthing elections: Your chance to have a say on polling stations
Adur and Worthing Councils is asking the community for feedback on current polling stations – as well as welcoming suggestions residents may have for where new polling stations could be created in the future.
“Anyone in the East Worthing & Shoreham and Worthing West parliamentary constituencies can take part in the consultation to have their say on how convenient current polling station locations are, and how polling stations can better meet accessibility needs,” a councils spokesperson said.
"In particular, the councils’ electoral services team wants to hear from residents with disabilities, so that the councils can make sure that polling stations are accessible for all constituents.”
Chief executive and returning officer Catherine Howe said voting is a ‘cornerstone of a functional and democratic society’.
She added: “It allows citizens to shape local and national policy, and hold public servants to account.
“We’re asking for feedback from people who live and vote in Adur and Worthing to make sure that our polling stations are convenient and accessible for local people, so that everyone can easily exercise their right to vote and make their voice heard.”
Click here to find out more about the consultation, and see a list of current polling locations in Adur and Worthing.
Voters in Adur and Worthing can have their say by sending an email to [email protected], or send in comments by post to Electoral Services, Worthing Town Hall, Worthing, BN11 1HA. The consultation ends on November 28.