Voters in Adur and Worthing are being asked to have their say on polling stations ahead of next year’s elections.

Adur and Worthing Councils is asking the community for feedback on current polling stations – as well as welcoming suggestions residents may have for where new polling stations could be created in the future.

“Anyone in the East Worthing & Shoreham and Worthing West parliamentary constituencies can take part in the consultation to have their say on how convenient current polling station locations are, and how polling stations can better meet accessibility needs,” a councils spokesperson said.

"In particular, the councils’ electoral services team wants to hear from residents with disabilities, so that the councils can make sure that polling stations are accessible for all constituents.”

Chief executive and returning officer Catherine Howe said voting is a ‘cornerstone of a functional and democratic society’.

She added: “It allows citizens to shape local and national policy, and hold public servants to account.

“We’re asking for feedback from people who live and vote in Adur and Worthing to make sure that our polling stations are convenient and accessible for local people, so that everyone can easily exercise their right to vote and make their voice heard.”

Click here to find out more about the consultation, and see a list of current polling locations in Adur and Worthing.