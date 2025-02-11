Adur and Worthing opposition leaders have say on devolution plans

Worthing opposition leader Kevin Jenkins. Image: Worthing Borough Council

Adur and Worthing opposition leaders have respond to the plans for devolution in Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner brought Sussex onto the government’s devolution priority programme (DPP) on Wednesday, February 5, postponing upcoming West Sussex County Council elections in May.

Adur District Council leader Jeremy Gardner (Lab, St Mary’s) said devolution would be a ‘great opportunity’ to improve local government, with Worthing Borough Council leader Sophie Cox (Lab, Castle) calling it an ‘exciting new chapter’ for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adur and Worthing opposition leaders have expressed concerns the process for Sussex devolution is being rushed, and that a larger authority could lead to a reduction in representation for residents in the two areas.

Adur council leader Jeremy Gardner. Picture courtesy of the Local Democracy Reporting Service

Worthing opposition Leader Kevin Jenkins (Con, Goring) said the details of how devolution plans would work Sussex-wide and at a local service level were yet to be ‘formulated’.

“As the second largest town in West Sussex, Worthing’s voice needs to be heard in this process to ensure that our residents are respected and any decisions offer the best opportunities for them all in terms of jobs, housing, education and health”, he said.

“The current Labour administration in Worthing late last year indicated a preference to go towards the Greater Brighton model, yet no evidence has been made public to justify this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to ensure that Worthing is not pushed in any direction merely for expediency or political grounds, but on good strong economic and social grounds. We eagerly await the next stage of this process which is public consultation led by the county authorities.”

Goring Green councillor Claire Hunt. Picture provided by Claire Hunt

Joss Loader (Ind, Marine), part of the Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association (SBRA), said she was not opposed to the plans but concerned with a ‘total lack’ of public engagement prior to the announcement.

“It’s not sufficient to rely on the fact that devolution was mentioned in the Labour Party’s manifesto. Very few people I’ve spoken to have any clear idea of how the new arrangements could look or work.

“I am also concerned by the impact on Adur & Worthing Councils’ staff, many of whom are understandably worried and unsettled by the news and lack of information from Whitehall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re already going through one re-organisation and the uncertainty is adversely impacting lives.

Shoreham Beach councillor Joss Loader. Picture courtesy of the Local Democracy Reporting Service

“On a local level, Shoreham Beach has had independent councillor representation for around 60 years. It would be a great shame if this long tradition disappeared under the new arrangements.”

Worthing Community Independents (WCI) Leader Carl Walker (Ind, Selden), said current council models were ‘far from perfect’ but were ‘directly accountable’, adding the more-than-100-year-old borough would be lost with no ‘discernable’ public position from the administration.

“It’s clear over the years that accountability to residents is sorely lacking at West Sussex County Council and will be even less so with a combined unitary – there’s been no meaningful public participation or consultation on this”, he said. “The reason devolution is being rushed is to deliver on the government’s housing targets and that doesn’t bode well for sites like Chatsmore Farm. I’m also concerned that this is happening at the same time as Worthing Borough Council is running a £3million budget deficit and is asking the government for Exceptional Financial Support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To qualify for this you have to show that you have exhausted your assets, which is why Union place is going from joint venture to a land sale – to lose that accountability during a period of asset sales could be catastrophic.”

Worthing Green councillors Claire Hunt (Goring) and Ian Davey (Goring) said the government’s ‘steam rollering’ approach was ‘undemocratic’ and that local elections needed to go ahead in May.

“Massive changes are being proposed and it’s unforgivable to deny residents their basic right to choose how our community is led and how its future is shaped”, they said. “As of May 2025 the existing county leaders don’t have a mandate from the people to do that. We should have the elections and use them as a means to start discussing how to make devolution work in our area.

“Devolution of powers and funding from Westminster and local re-organisation have the potential to make local government work better. Greens want decisions to be made closest to where they have the greatest impact. Imposing huge unitary councils risks there being less representation for Worthing about the things that matter here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the announcement, Adur Leader Jeremy Gardner said: “I welcome the plan for a Sussex Mayor. We will benefit from a strong voice speaking out to bring investment to Sussex and to develop plans to ease transport problems, improve our economy, local skills and training.

“Local government reorganisation for Adur will mean a new council bringing together and co-ordinating work now carried out by two councils – West Sussex County Council and Adur.

“No decisions or proposals have yet been made. Those who are putting rumours out there about how many councillors there will be, for example, are just looking for attention.

“As genuine ideas on a new council shape up I want to make sure local people are informed and engaged – local voices must be heard in the design of a new council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing Leader Sophie Cox said: “Too often, the current two-tier system leads to confusion over which council is responsible for which services.

“By establishing a new unitary council and bringing powers and resources under one authority, we can deliver more effective, streamlined services.

“Working closely with our new mayoral combined authority, we will be able to secure and direct funding that reflects the priorities and needs of our communities – whether that’s investment in infrastructure, housing, skills or economic growth.”

Devolution plans will see East and West Sussex County Councils, and Brighton and Hove City Councils combined into one strategic authority, run by a Sussex mayor who is set to be elected in May 2026.

Adur’s Conservative and Green parties were approached for comment.