Businesses across Adur and Worthing are being asked for their input on the way the councils should charge for pavement licences.

The government has given Worthing Borough Council and Adur District Council the ‘new permanent responsibility’ of managing licences for businesses that want to use tables and chairs on public pavements.

"Processing each application takes time, so we have to decide how much we should charge for each licence to cover our costs,” an Adur and Worthing Councils spokesperson said.

"While we won’t make a profit from the fees, it’s only fair that those businesses that will benefit from using public land should contribute to the cost of the system, while we regulate the use of tables and chairs to ensure accessibility of the pavements.

"Before 2020, West Sussex County Council was responsible for managing these licences but that year the government temporarily changed the system to help businesses struggling during the pandemic."

The councils said the law has since been changed permanently to make it ‘quicker and easier’ for businesses to get licences, with the responsibility for managing the scheme in Adur and Worthing transferred.

The spokesperson added: “Businesses are being asked for their feedback on the way we charge for licences, how long licences should last and whether there should be conditions put on them.

"Current pavement licences for tables and chairs are expiring so we’re asking businesses to apply for a four-month extension while we set our new fees.”

If you have any questions about the new system, you can visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/aboards-tables-chairs/ for more information