Free supermarket vouchers will be offered to pensioners in Adur and Worthing, who are no longer eligible for winter fuel payments.

MPs voted in favour of significant cuts, leaving thousands of pensioners uncertain. The winter fuel payment will now only go to pensioners on means-tested benefits, impacting around 10 million people.

Those affected are being offered support by Adur & Worthing Councils.

A statement read: “This month the councils will be sending letters to 200 households that will not receive the winter fuel payment due to falling just outside the eligibility criteria for Pension Credit, to offer them vouchers worth £200.

Free supermarket vouchers will be offered to pensioners in Adur and Worthing, who are no longer eligible for winter fuel payments. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

"The vouchers are provided by Huggg, an organisation that helps local authorities across the country disburse support funds to those in need. They can be used in supermarkets to buy groceries or household items.

"Funding for the vouchers comes from the Household Support Fund – money from central government to help residents struggling with the cost of living.”

The households have been identified by the councils’ Proactive project team of dedicated caseworkers. They used database technology developed by social policy software and analytics company Policy In Practice, ‘as well as referrals from staff’.

"Since September last year the councils’ Proactive team has contacted nearly 300 households that are eligible for Pension Credit but have not claimed it, to let them know that they can continue receiving the winter fuel payment by making an application,” the council explained.

So far nearly 60 residents have successfully applied for Pension Credit – bringing in an ‘additional average annual income of £3,900 per household’, the councils said.

Sharon Sluman, Adur’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “There is a lot of support available for people struggling with the cost of living, but we know that there are many retired people who fall just shy of claiming Pension Credit and will miss out on winter fuel payments this year.

"The Proactive team will continue to contact anyone who may be eligible for the vouchers as well as signpost people to other support available.”

Dom Ford, Worthing’s cabinet member for communities, culture and leisure said: “The cost of living is still having an impact on people’s day-to-day lives, with food and energy costs continuing to increase. These vouchers can be used in most major supermarkets and will help take some of the worry away by making sure the costs of everyday essentials are covered.”

If you are unsure if you are eligible to claim Pension Credit, you can check here: www.gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim.

Or visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/cost-of-living-support/ for help and support with the cost of living.