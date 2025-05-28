The following planning applications have been made to Adur and Worthing Councils between May 21 and 28.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Adur and Worthing Councils website.

Shoreham

– AWDM/0657/25 | Application for a non-material amendment to previously approved AWDM/1139/23. Amendment: Increase in height of the proposed garden building from 2.5m to 2.8m high. 6no. solar panels (1m x 2m) at a pitch of 30 degrees are also proposed to the roof | 97 Old Fort Road Shoreham-by-sea West Sussex BN43 5HA

- AWDM/0656/25 | Householder application for permitted development for prior approval for single storey extension to rear of property measuring 5.5m from rear wall of the original dwelling, maximum height 3.5m and height of eaves of the extension 2.77m (existing conservatory removed)| 55 Hawkins Road, Shoreham-by-sea, West Sussex, BN43 6TH

– AWDM/0643/25 | Approval of Details Reserved by Condition 27 (Surface water (Drainage 3)) of Application AWDM/0511/21 | Kingston Wharf, Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-sea, West Sussex

– AWDM/0639/25 | Application for a Non-Material Amendment to previously approved AWDM/0407/24. Amendment: Proposed Air Source Heat Pump at east end of building within new enclosure | Land south of Buckingham Park, including South Pavilion and Cafe and public conveniences, Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex

Worthing

– AWDM/0660/25 | Section 211 Notice under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 to fell and replace four Cypress trees and six Holly trees in the Shakespeare Road Conservation Area. 172 Heene Road, Worthing, West Sussex, BN11 4PA

– AWDM/0661/25|Section 211 Notice under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 to reduce crown height by up to 1.5 metres Bays T1, reduce crown height by up to 2 metres Laurel T2, reduce crown height up to 2.5 metres crown lift up to 2.5 metres, Bays T3 T4 & T5, and Laurel T6 tree in the Heene Conservation Area | 83 Manor Road, Worthing, West Sussex, BN11 4SL

– AWDM/0658/25 |Approval of Details Reserved by Condition 03 (Biodiversity Net Gain); Conditions 05, 06 & 07 (Drainage and SuDs) and Condition 08 (Archaeology) of approved application AWDM/0945/23 |Centenary House, Durrington Lane, Worthing, West Sussex

– AWDM/0645/25 | Listed Building Consent for repairs to existing flint wall and rebuilding of damaged section | Bull Inn, Goring Street, Worthing, West Sussex, BN12 5AR

– AWDM/0644/25 | Repairs to existing flint wall and rebuilding of damaged section | Bull Inn, Goring Street, Worthing, West Sussex, BN12 5AR

Southwick

– AWDM/0663/25|Application for a Lawful Development Certificate for proposed rooms in roof consisting of new rear dormer window and rooflight at the front (removal of chimney) | 4 Oakapple Road, Southwick, West Sussex, BN42 4YL

– AWDM/0655/25 | Advert consent for internally and externally illuminated street totem and building signage; flags and poles to car dealership | Eastbrook Garage 312 Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, West Sussex, BN42 4LN