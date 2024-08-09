Adur and Worthing Council made the announcement on social media today (Friday, August 9).
A statement read: “We’re sorry to announce that we need to temporarily close some of our public toilets again due to a staff shortage in our cleansing team.
“Unfortunately the short-term shortage in staff means we are unable to monitor and clean all of our sites at this time. We have therefore closed a number of public facilities across Adur and Worthing, but we’ve prioritised keeping the busiest ones open.”
In Adur, the council is keeping the facilities open at; Lancing Beach Green; Widewater Lagoon; Shoreham Fort; Southwick Square; Carats Cafe; Mill Lane Cemetery and Southwick Cemetery, as well as the public toilet on Shopsdam Road.
In Worthing, the council is keeping the facilities open at Heene Road; Marine Gardens; Sea Lane Cafe; Goring Greensward; Broadwater Green; Victoria Park; Durrington Cemetery and those on Findon Road.
A spokesperson added: “Our town centre toilets at High Street multi-storey car park, the lido, Buckingham Road and the Worthing Pier will also remain open.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and hope to resume normal service from Sunday.”
