Adur and Worthing public toilets closed again due to staff shortage

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 19:35 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 20:07 GMT
Public toilets in Adur and Worthing have closed again ‘due to staff shortage’, the council has said.

Adur and Worthing Council made the announcement on social media today (Friday, August 9).

A statement read: “We’re sorry to announce that we need to temporarily close some of our public toilets again due to a staff shortage in our cleansing team.

“Unfortunately the short-term shortage in staff means we are unable to monitor and clean all of our sites at this time. We have therefore closed a number of public facilities across Adur and Worthing, but we’ve prioritised keeping the busiest ones open.”

In Adur, the council is keeping the facilities open at; Lancing Beach Green; Widewater Lagoon; Shoreham Fort; Southwick Square; Carats Cafe; Mill Lane Cemetery and Southwick Cemetery, as well as the public toilet on Shopsdam Road.

In Worthing, the council is keeping the facilities open at Heene Road; Marine Gardens; Sea Lane Cafe; Goring Greensward; Broadwater Green; Victoria Park; Durrington Cemetery and those on Findon Road.

A spokesperson added: “Our town centre toilets at High Street multi-storey car park, the lido, Buckingham Road and the Worthing Pier will also remain open.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and hope to resume normal service from Sunday.”

The toilets on Worthing seafront are among those temporarily closed

1. Worthing toilets closed

The toilets on Worthing seafront are among those temporarily closed Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The toilets on Worthing seafront are among those temporarily closed

2. Worthing toilets closed

The toilets on Worthing seafront are among those temporarily closed Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The toilets on Worthing seafront are among those temporarily closed

3. Worthing toilets closed

The toilets on Worthing seafront are among those temporarily closed Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice