Adur and Worthing Council made the announcement on social media today (Friday, August 9).

A statement read: “We’re sorry to announce that we need to temporarily close some of our public toilets again due to a staff shortage in our cleansing team.

“Unfortunately the short-term shortage in staff means we are unable to monitor and clean all of our sites at this time. We have therefore closed a number of public facilities across Adur and Worthing, but we’ve prioritised keeping the busiest ones open.”

In Adur, the council is keeping the facilities open at; Lancing Beach Green; Widewater Lagoon; Shoreham Fort; Southwick Square; Carats Cafe; Mill Lane Cemetery and Southwick Cemetery, as well as the public toilet on Shopsdam Road.

In Worthing, the council is keeping the facilities open at Heene Road; Marine Gardens; Sea Lane Cafe; Goring Greensward; Broadwater Green; Victoria Park; Durrington Cemetery and those on Findon Road.

A spokesperson added: “Our town centre toilets at High Street multi-storey car park, the lido, Buckingham Road and the Worthing Pier will also remain open.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and hope to resume normal service from Sunday.”

1 . Worthing toilets closed The toilets on Worthing seafront are among those temporarily closed Photo: Eddie Mitchell

