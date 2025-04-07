Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some Adur and Worthing residents could be entitled to a cash grant of £150.

That’s according to Adur & Worthing Councils, who are offering free support to residents who are ‘struggling to afford their energy bills’.

"The councils have written to over 600 households claiming Housing Benefit or Council Tax Support and living in properties with a low energy efficiency rating to offer them the chance to apply for a cash grant of £150,” a spokesperson for the councils said.

"The households were identified by the councils’ Proactive team of dedicated caseworkers using database technology developed by social policy software and analytics company Policy In Practice.

Adur & Worthing Councils are offering free support to residents who are ‘struggling to afford their energy bills’. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

"So far over 400 households successfully applied for the grant, which was paid directly into bank accounts last week and can be used to pay energy bills or help with everyday costs. The money for the grants comes from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.”

This is the second time the Proactive team has contacted residents directly to offer targeted financial support, the councils said.

Last year the team wrote to 200 households that would no longer receive the Winter Fuel Payment due to ‘falling just outside the eligibility criteria’ for Pension Credi.

They were offered vouchers worth £200 that could be used in supermarkets to buy groceries or household items.

Sharon Sluman, Adur’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “We know that many people are already struggling with household bills – something that will only increase with the energy price cap rise in April. By using our innovative database technology we have been able to target support to some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Dom Ford, Worthing’s cabinet member for communities, culture and leisure, said: “There is support available to anyone impacted by rising energy bills and our Proactive team is in regular contact with residents to signpost them to schemes that improve energy efficiency in the home or organisations that help people to keep warm and reduce their energy bills.”

Help and advice on rising fuel costs and the cost of living can be found on the councils’ website: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/cost-of-living-support/.