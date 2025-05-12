The councils have explained why some residents in Adur and Worthing did not have their bins collected.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adur and Worthing Councils reported on social media that they are aware that some residents reported missed bin collections ‘during the implementation of our new collection schedule’.

"This is partly because, despite our best efforts, some streets have unfortunately missed a collection and not all residents are aware that their collection day has likely changed,” the councils said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to assure residents that we’re aware which roads have missed their collection, so there’s no need to report a missed collection on our website or services app. Due to the number of reports made, we have temporarily suspended this feature.”

The councils have explained why some residents in Adur and Worthing did not have their bins collected. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

As the switch to the new collection system continues, the councils said they are ‘using all our available resources’ to make the changeover ‘as easy as possible’.

They added: “We’re aware some households have missed collections and want to thank everyone for their patience as we complete the changes.

“At the end of last week we fell behind on our garden waste rounds, so to catch up some of our team worked on Saturday. Despite the short notice, many residents had their garden waste bins ready by the kerbside. Big thanks to everyone who helped spread the word and make their neighbours aware of the additional collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new refuse collections are mostly on schedule across Adur and Worthing. We’re aware that some households in Shoreham missed their refuse collection last week – we can only apologise for this and would encourage you to leave any additional bagged waste beside your black-lidded bins when we see you on Wednesday 14th May.

“The new recycling collection rounds are ongoing in Worthing. During this final switch over week, some residents will experience a longer gap between collections.”

Garden waste was collected on Saturday (May 10) in the areas that were missed.

Garden waste customers who missed a collection in Lancing or Goring were told to keep their bins out from 6.30am on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councils added: “If you’re awaiting a recycling collection, please place your excess recycling in an untied bag or a suitable container beside your bins. Please also double check your next recycling collection day on the bin day page on our website or our service app.

“Check your next bin collection dates here: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/bin-day/

“We’d like to apologise to residents who have missed their new collection date and want to reassure you that any excess side waste or recycling will all be collected on your next collection date.”

Alternatively, you can book an appointment at your local recycling centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the changes in the collection schedule, your bins may be collected ‘earlier than you are used to’, the councils advised.

Similarly, bin collectors ‘might be later than you normally expect’, so residents were told to ‘wait until 2.30pm before removing your bin’.

The councils said: “If you have any neighbours that might be unaware of the news or our new collection schedule, we would really appreciate your help in keeping them informed.”