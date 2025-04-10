Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are being urged to check their bin collection dates ahead of the changes in May.

“From Tuesday, May 6, most residents’ refuse, recycling and garden waste collection dates will change as part of a new system created to improve the efficiency of the area’s bin collection service,” a spokesperson for the councils said.

"Adur & Worthing Councils are adapting their service in preparation for food waste collections, which are being introduced nationally in 2026 as part of the government’s simpler recycling scheme.

Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

"The current system also needs updating to properly implement the new homes being built across the area.

"All collection rounds have been reviewed as part of the upcoming change, which is essential to ensure residents continue receiving a quality and reliable bin collection service.”

To ‘make sure residents don’t miss a collection’, the councils are urging households across the area to ‘check what changes might apply’ to their address.

They added: “Some households will be asked to put both their refuse and recycling bins out for collection in the first week of the new schedule.

"Once the first week of the new system has passed, households will resume a standard alternate weekly collection service, which sees recycling collected one week and refuse the next.

"Residents can easily check their collection dates by downloading the Adur & Worthing Councils mobile app, visiting the councils’ bin day lookup page or calling its contact centre team on 01903 851729.”

The councils’ waste team will be attaching tags to residents’ bins to ‘help make everyone aware’ of the new collection schedule.

A leaflet informing residents of the changes has also been included in each household’s council tax letter.

To find out more about what can and can’t be recycled from home, visit: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste/what-you-can-recycle/