In a bid to encourage pupils to ‘cycle, scooter or walk’, council funds have been distributed to multiple schools in Adur and Worthing.

Adur and Worthing Councils said they are supporting eight schools across the districts.

"[This is] to purchase new equipment or fund projects that would encourage their pupils to cycle, scooter or walk to class,” a councils spokesperson said.

"Last month we launched a new grant which invited local schools to apply for funding that would help encourage children to travel in a healthier and more sustainable way.”

The councils named the schools taking part in the scheme.

A social media post read: “Thomas A Becket Junior School is planning to use the funds to continue developing its cycle training programme by purchasing additional bikes, helmets, cones and storage to support its pupils learning how to ride a bike.

“Downsbrook Primary School is hoping to buy an adapted trike for its pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, using funding from the grant.

“Oak Grove College will be using the funds to purchase new high visibility jackets, helmets, signs and more to support the active travel programmes it currently offers.

“Springfield Infant School and Nursery is planning to organise an activity with Team Rubicon where children will learn how to scoot to school safely.

"Broadwater C of E Primary School, The Laurels Primary School and Durrington Infant School are all hoping to purchase additional storage for its pupils travelling by scooter or bike. Broadwater Primary School also hopes to provide more bike-related training courses.

“Lastly, The Sir Robert Woodard Academy will be using the funds to launch a new competition that will see students compete to win a bicycle. It will be buying pedometers to give to students wanting to take part.”

The councils said each school has now received its maximum £2,000 share of the grant, which was funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.