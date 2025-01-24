Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adur District Council has set out an ‘ambitious programme of investment’ that will ‘help the district become fairer and greener for all’.

The council said it is ‘committed to transforming’ the way it works to provide the ‘sustainable services and support its communities want and need’.

"Investment in local community and sports facilities, reducing carbon emissions, improvements to council homes, and working to ensure residents facing cost of living difficulties receive advice and support will form part of an ambitious programme for the Adur community over the next year,” a council statement read.

"Its draft revenue budget for 2025/26 highlights how a council tax rise of 2.99 per cent – the equivalent of less than 18 pence per week extra for the average Band D home – will be enough to balance the books while also increasing its support for some of its most vulnerable residents.

"By working with the community and its partners, the council is redesigning the way it supports residents and businesses to allow them to thrive, with an ambitious programme of investment that will help the district become fairer and greener for all.”

The council said work over the next 12 months will include improvement works at community buildings and facilities – including Southwick Community Centre and Eastbrook Manor in Fishersgate.

"The council has also secured extra government funding for its Proactive service, where staff help some of the least well-off members of our community to get the financial help they’re entitled to,” a spokesperson said.

"Another 68 new council homes will be completed over the next year in Southwick and Lancing for Adur residents in need of somewhere to live, helping members of the community into permanent homes and allowing the council to spend less on more expensive short-term accommodation for them.”

The council said it will be working with the community on the development of the Adur Local Plan – looking at how it can support the local economy, ‘provide much needed homes’ and ‘defend and enhance’ the environment. The overall aim is to make Adur an ‘even better place to live’.

The spokesperson added: “It will be reducing the carbon emissions of its vehicles with fleet replacement and using less polluting fuel, and moving forward with partners on the Adur River Restoration Project and the Sussex Bay programme regenerating the environment.

"The council will also continue to lobby for fairer funding for the area from the government. The area receives less funding than nearby authorities to prevent people from becoming homeless despite Adur experiencing a surge in residents needing help, so officers and councillors will lobby the government for extra financial support.

"The budget also sets out how the council will make its services more sustainable by increasing some fees and charges, including planning advice and the collection of green waste, so that they are funded by those who use them. The increases have been calculated to ensure that they remain affordable for those who want and need to use them.”

The draft revenue budget will be considered by Adur’s cabinet from 7pm on Thursday, January 30 at a public meeting at the Shoreham Centre.

Click here to read the report.