Adur Outdoor Activities Centre plans approved

Refurbishment works to enable the reopening of the an outdoor activities centre has been approved by Adur District Council.

At their recent meeting, members of the council’s planning committee voted to approve the plans for the Adur Outdoor Activities Centre, which had been submitted by the recently appointed operator of the site, Simon Whitmore.

The centre mainly comprises a pair of conjoined two-storey buildings, located in Brighton Road, Shoreham, south-west of the Norfolk Bridge.

Plans stated old wooden cladding would be replaced with grey uPVC cladding on the outside of the climbing wall building, and the first floor’s ‘rotted’ decking would be replaced with composite decking.

The ground floor changing rooms and men’s toilets will also be refurbished as required by Mr Whitmore’s contract with the council, with the supporting statement calling them ‘dated’ and ‘in need of refurbishment’ to bring them in line with their hygiene standards.

Plans will also see a shipping container known as the ‘Snack Shack’ moved to the south of the site.

Adur Outdoor Activities Centre is currently closed after the former operator went into administration, with the council picking Mr Whitmore and his wife, Lizzy Whitmore, to take over the council-owned building in May this year.

The centre posted its would be ‘ready for opening later this month’ on its Facebook page on Thursday, September 4.